Night to forget: Edinburgh City blown away by ruthless Rovers

It was a night to gorget for under-pressure Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith

A dominant first-half display saw the visitors race into a three-goal lead at Ainslie Park that left the Citizens with their tails between their legs.

And it got worse for the Capital side after the interval as the Coatbridge men put the nail in the coffin with a fourth on the hour.

A fifth defeat of the season for City leaves them four points adrift of fourth-placed Annan, who have a game in hand. However, perhaps more alarming for manager Gary Naysmith was how easy his players were ripped apart.

Rovers spurned a prime opportunity to take the lead in the 11th minute. David Wilson expertly picked out Max Wright, who was in acres of space, but the striker got his header all wrong as the ball landed the wrong side of Brian Schwake’s right-hand post.

Rovers continued to press forward and they were rewarded for their early dominance midway through the first half.

Scott Reekie was dispossessed deep inside his own half and Wright made amends for his earlier miss with a composed finish.

Wright had another turn and shot just a couple of minutes after as an abject City struggled to clear their lines.

And things looked ominous for the hosts on the half-hour mark when Brian Reid’s side doubled their advantage. A free-kick into the box caught out a static City defence and from the knock-on, James McGowan flicked the ball home at the near post.

John Robertson had a shot at the previously untested Cammy Binnie, but the game was put to bed right on the stroke of half-time as Callum Wilson’s angled drive from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

A chorus of boos rang around Ainslie Park as referee Craig Napier brought to end a dismal 45 minutes. Naysmith made three changes at the break with James Hilton, Ryan Shanley and Reekie all hooked.

But City didn’t fare much better after the break and Corey O’Donnell compounded the misery with an astute finish.

Edinburgh City: Schwake, Reekie (McFarlane 46), Berry, Tapping, Handling, Hilton (Bronsky 46), Kane, Lewis Kidd (Farrell 74), Shanley (See 46), Robertson, McKay. Subs: Quate.

Albion Rovers: Binnie, Lynas, Fernie, McGowan, Fagan, Leslie, C Wilson, D Wilson, O’Donnell (McVey 86), Wright (Morton 77), Reilly (Mullen 77). Subs: Smith, Robinson, Dolan.

Referee: Craig Napier.