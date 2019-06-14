Old Firm battle for Premiership star | Sky Sports presenter hits out at Celtic fan 'full of hatred' | Aberdeen beat Rangers and Hibs to striker | Ibrox forward up for sale | Hearts wait on Djoum - Scottish Football Live

Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for a Scotland left-back, Hayley McQueen hits back at troll and Callum McGregor is a wanted man.

Stay up to date as Scottish clubs look to get business done ahead of the new season. Refresh for live updates.

Hearts chances of keeping Arnaud Djoum may well hinge on the midfielders Africa Cup of Nations fortunes. Out of contract and a free agent, he has offers from Hearts and a Cypriot side. (Evening News)

Celtics imminent 3 million signing of David Turnbull from Motherwell could accelerate Brendan Rodgers attempt to sign Callum McGregor. Brighton and Watford are also interested. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is interesting Celtic and Rangers. But they face competition from Hull City who value the player at 400k. (Daily Record)

Celtic hope to seal a deal for David Turnbull by the weekend. The club are also in talks to sign Bolton defender Luca Connell. (Daily Record)

Rangers are willing to listen to offers for winger Eros Grezda. The Albanian has struggled since joining for 1.8m last summer. (Daily Record)

Lyon have entered the race for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. The French midfielder is also wanted by Marseille and Porto. (Scottish Sun)

Hayley McQueen hit back at a "Celtic fan full of hatred". The Sky Sports News presenter was targeted by the troll on Twitter after saying a name incorrectly. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic face competition for Toulouse's Christopher Jullien. Celta Vigo have entered the race for the French centre-back but their 5.3m is likely to be thrown out. (Daily Record)