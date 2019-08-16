Penicuik boss Kevin Milne hails strength of squad as they return to league action

Penicuik Athletic co-manager Kevin Milne believes his players are playing at the top of their game right now because they know if they under-perform someone will step in to replace them

Milne is delighted with the strength and depth of the squad at his disposal after they made it through to the William Hill Scottish Cup second preliminary round, crushing Easthouses Lily 6-1 last weekend.

“When you have such a big squad of top quality players you need to try and keep everybody happy as possibly you can, so there is always going to be rotation,” said Milne ahead of returning to league action against Hill of Beath tomorrow. “The players now realise they’ve got to play exceptionally well to keep their place which is making us stronger.

“I think everybody’s concern was ‘where are the goals going to come from’, because our top goal scorer [Wayne McIntosh] hadn’t signed from last season, but Sean Stewart and Aaron Somerville have scored four goals already, and the goals are coming elsewhere from different areas of the pitch, which is really pleasing.

“We weren’t expecting a game as we were meant to be playing Lothian Hutchison Vale [who have a rescheduled cup tie].

“It is perfect because we don’t want to have many breaks and we already missed the first game of the season so to get a league game will hopefully keep the momentum going. We know what Hill of Beath are like, we played them three times last year and they were always difficult games. We are looking to try and get one over them this season because we never got any success against them last year.”