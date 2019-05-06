Penicuik v Linlithgow takes second stage as home supporters suffer a rollercoaster of emotions

Penicuik’s home King Cup third-round match against Linlithgow took second stage as the East Of Scotland League title play-off was decided at Broxburn.

The home supporters suffered a rollercoaster of emotions as news filtered through from Albyn Park where Bonnyrigg Rose pulled off a title-winning comeback.

Twice Penicuik had the title in their hands and twice they had it snatched away as ten-man Bonnyrigg scored late for a 3-2 win – all this while trying to concentrate on the game in hand.

Linlithgow came out on top in a 4-1 penalty shootout after the team drew 3-3 at full and extra time with Penicuik down to ten men.

Ruarhi MacLennan opened the scoring for Linlithgow with Owen Ronald adding a second before the break. Penicuik striker Wayne McIntosh headed the home side back into the game and, with final kick of regulation time, Craig Stevenson levelled from the penalty spot.

Linlithgow were ahead again two minutes into extra time when Darrell Young conceded a penalty and was red carded. Tommy Coyne had his penalty saved by the keeper only for Ross Barbour to slam home the rebound. Back came Penicuik again and took the game to penalties with a dramatic equaliser from Aaron Ponton, all this going on while the crowd were watching events elsewhere on their phones.

The shootout was over very quickly as Penicuik missed two out of three with the Rose scoring four in response. By this time Penicuik knew that Bonnyrigg had won the League title and their season was over. Co-manager Tony Begg said: “Congratulations to Bonnyrigg, but we have had a great season. We’ve had so many problems over the season with a new boss, losing players to the old one, injuries etc but through it all the rest of the squad have been terrific and to take the title race to the wire speaks volumes for the players we have. We tried so hard today but I feel tiredness played its part after so many games in so many days.”

In the semi-final of the League Cup, Musselburgh had a super 1- 0 win at home to Sauchie to reach the final against either Bo’ness or Bonnyrigg. Mathu King scored. Newtongrange won 2-2 win away to Sauchie in the King Cup to reach the quarter-finals.