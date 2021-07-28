Perfect start for Tranent; Tynecastle thrash Fifers; Musselburgh and Blackburn games called off in rain: East of Scotland round-up

Picture: Michael Gillen.

Summer signing from Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, Sean Wringe, fired the East Lothian into an early first half lead, before goals from Ewan Greig and Matthew Knox put Tranent out of sight in the second half. The visitors were denied a clean sheet when David Greenhill pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Tynecastle continued their unbeaten start to the season with an impressive and very much unexpected 6-1 thrashing of Hill of Beath away from home, to make it eight points from 12 after four games for Stevie McLeish’s side.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Musselburgh Athletic’s visit to Camelon was abandoned after just 28 minutes due to heavy rain covering areas of the pitch Carmuirs Park, while Sauchie were denied their first points of the season due to the weather as their match at home to Blackburn United was brought to a halt with just ten minutes remaining when leading 3-2.

In 1st Division Conference A, Leith Athletic were 2-0 winners away to Ormiston as they continued their unbeaten start to the season making it four victories from four matches. Edinburgh United nicked a late point at Paties Road thanks to captain Sean Guiney’s late header as Ian Flynn’s side drew 1-1 with Kennoway Star Hearts.

In Conference B, Edinburgh South beat Luncarty 1-0, while Preston Athletic were also 1-0 winners at home to Heriot-Watt University.