Poll: Should Alex McLeish stay or be sacked as Scotland manager?

Alex McLeish could be relieved of his duties as Scotland manager by the end of the week following a nightmare start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, according to reports.

The 60-year-old has taken charge of 12 matches in his second stint in charge of the national team, winning five and losing seven, including the 3-0 reversal to 117th-ranked Kazakhstan.

The Tartan Army booed the team off the pitch after a lacklustre 2-0 win over San Marino - the world’s bottom-ranked team - on Sunday evening.

