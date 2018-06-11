Rachel Corsie hailed as she prepares to win 100th Scotland cap

Scotland Women coach Shelly Kerr has paid tribute to captain Rachel Corsie as she prepares to win her 100th cap on Tuesday.

The Scots face Poland in Kielce in their bid to reach a first-ever World Cup in France next year.

Scotland sit three points behind Group Two leaders Switzerland with three games remaining following last Thursday’s 2-1 win over Belarus at the Falkirk Stadium.

Kerr has urged her team to win another three crucial qualifying points in Poland and is glad to have “natural-born leader” Corsie, 28, who plays for Utah Royals, lining up in central defence.

She said: “Rachel is one of the best captains I’ve worked with. She’s mature and has a real art of including everyone in the squad off and on the pitch.

“She is a link between the staff and the players. Her communication skills are phenomenal. I’ve enjoyed working with her and she is a natural born leader.”

Scotland beat the Poles 3-0 the last time the teams met but Kerr is expecting a tough test.

She said: “The Poland game is still fresh in our minds as we played them not long ago.

“The message to our players is they need to problem solve during the game and focus on what we do well as we have a talented group.

“They have two key players out but that’s not something we can think about as they have a talented team, even without those two.

“Every time we’ve got together as a squad I’ve said every match is key and as we continue the World Cup campaign each game becomes more and more important.

“We’re getting down to the nitty gritty now and we need a positive result to help us going into the final games and put pressure on Switzerland.”