A secretary of LEAFA has quit following a racism row among two teams involving an Edinburgh player.

Chris Lowrie has resigned from his post as secretary of LEAFA after what he defined as a period ‘rooted in racism, violence, deceit and lies.’

Mr Lowrie has said he is to resign ‘with immediate effect.’

The news comes after Edinburgh Star AFC assistant manager, Khadir Idelmenchar, claims he was racially abused from the sidelines during a game against Mill AFC this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter from former LEAFA secretary Chris Lowrie.

The 29-year-old, who is of Moroccan descent, told the Evening News that a spectator at Victoria Park shouted at him to “to lay off the sunbeds”.

According to messages in a Mill AFC Facebook chat, they appear to show members admit that the spectator accused of racism was actually a Mill AFC player.

The incident was reported to the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association (LEAFA) by the referee who had video footage of it.

In a letter to LEAFA members Mr Lowrie said: “I realise that it is the very few who are responsible and in a lot of cases those that are ill-educated about the proceedings of amateur football administration who had led to this decision.

“I know the vast majority are good people and I’ve made great friends over the years.

“At this stage in my career I can ill afford to be dragged into the mire that is sadly a reflection of society as a whole.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.