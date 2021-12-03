Rangers B a test for Spartans' red-hot away form

Spartans Manager Dougie Samuel.

It's second versus third at Dumbarton's C&G Systems Stadium where a win for the visitors would see them leapfrog their opponents in the standings.

The Ainslie Park men have been relentless away from the Capital taking 25 points from a possible 30 so far, and Samuel is hoping that trend continues this weekend.

"Our away form has been good this season," he told the Evening News. "The chance to climb into second place is an added incentive, although the key driver is simple - namely to win another three points and build momentum as we enter the final third of the league campaign.

"Rangers have scored more goals per game than anyone else in the league. We need to defend well as a team and, at times, stay in the game if we are to come away with a positive result. It's another tough test against full-time opposition but one we are looking forward to."

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers remain upbeat despite last week's 3-0 Scottish Cup third-round exit to League One Peterhead.

Fourth-placed Strollers entertain Broomhill at Christie Gilles Park and manager Gary Jardine said: "While the scoreline was tough to take last week, nobody at the club was down, and if anything, we've taken a bit of confidence from it which we can take hopefully take into the league this weekend.

"When we played Broomhill last time it was a difficult game, but we managed to come from behind and get a point. We've won our last couple of league matches prior to the cup fixtures so it would be great to pick up where we left off.

"With the way games are pitched this week, it gives us an opportunity to make some headway looking above us and that has to be our target."

Elsewhere, league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose will also be hoping to return to winning ways following their Scottish Cup exit to Alloa when they welcome struggling Cumbernauld Colts to New Dundas Park.