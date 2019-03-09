Rangers fans hit back at Aberdeen support’s anti-Morelos banner

Have your say

Rangers fans have hit back at the offensive banner displayed by Aberdeen supporters with one of their own.

The banner could be seen in the away end at Easter Road as Rangers played out a 1-1 draw with Hibs on Friday night.

Rangers fans display a banner during their side's draw with Hibs. Picture: SNS

It came after the Pittodrie support hit the headlines for insulting Colomnbian striker Alfredo Morelos during the Scottish Cup clash between the sides on Sunday.

The message read: “Morelos tu madre es un colchon.” This roughly translated to: “Morelos, your mother is a mattress.”

Rangers fans responded with: “De asientos vacios a ovejas que abusan sexualmente - Aberdeen FC.” Translated into English, this means: “From empty seats to sexually abusing sheep - Aberdeen FC’.”