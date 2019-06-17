Rangers get Ryan Kent boost | Celtic target in talks | The £1m Ibrox deal for star | Hibs monitor former ace | What next for Turnbull? - Scottish Football transfer live . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation as Rangers are handed a boost, Celtic target could find out his future and Hibs remain keen on midfielder. Refresh for live updates. Olivier Ntcham has opened up about a potential exit from Celtic. The midfielder admitted he could leave the club with Marseile of interest to the player. (The Scotsman) Rangers are set to beat Celtic to the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo. The Ibrox side will pay the player 20,000k-a-week. (Daily Mail) Steven Gerrard is close to adding Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo. Rangers have agreed a season-long deal with the player. (Scottish Sun) Aston Villa have pulled out of the race for Ryan Kent. Rangers are still hopeful of doing a loan deal for the Liverpool winger. (Scottish Sun) Celtic target Rekeem Harper is set for talks with new West Brom boss Slaven Bilic. The midfielder is wanted by Neil Lennon with his future set to be decided soon. (Daily Record) David Turnbull has been advised by former Celtic player Joe Miller to ignore his agents and make his own mind up. The club still remain in the running for the midfielder. (Daily Record) Former Hibs star Dylan McGeouch has extended his contract with Sunderland however, the midfielders future remains unclear with Hibs still keen on the player. (Evening News) Hibs boss reveals one-on-one training sessions with ‘new signing’ Martin Boyle