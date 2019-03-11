Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has retired from Scotland duty.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on the eve of Scotland boss Alex McLeish selecting his first squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In a statement on the Scottish Football Association website, McGregor said: “It’s a sad day for me to bring an end to my international career, but unfortunately I feel it is a decision I have to make.

“I am playing over 50 games each season, but I know my body and at this stage of my career I need to use the international breaks to rest up to help ensure that I play at the top level for as long as possible.”