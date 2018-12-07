Rangers renew interest in summer transfer target - reports

Rangers have renewed interest in signing Millwall defender Jake Cooper, according to the Daily Express.

Millwall defender Jake Cooper. Picture: Getty

Manager Steven Gerrard is a big fan of the 23-year-old but was unable to secure his signature in the summer with the Championship side insisting he was not for sale.

Instead, the Light Blues chased other centre-back targets and were able to secure Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest before adding veteran Gareth McAuley on a one-year deal.

It would now seem the Light Blues are ready to make another move for the player in the January window after chief scout Andy Scoulding was sent to watch the player in action as Millwall drew with Bolton, a match where Cooper netted a late leveller.

Millwall are currently third from bottom in the English Championship table and it has been reported that Cooper holds a cut-price release clause in his contract should the club drop out of the second tier.