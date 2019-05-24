Rangers star Graham Dorrans in horror Ibiza incident - 'bottled in attack'

Have your say

Rangers ace Graham Dorrans has allegedly been bottled in an attack while holidaying in Ibiza.

Footage emerged on social media appearing to show the aftermath of the attack with the 32-year-old lying on the ground outside a bar in the Spanish island.

Dorrans was surrounded by paramedics as he holding his head.

It has been said that the player was bottled but some Rangers fans claim he was punched, while condemning the attack, calling those involved "scum".

The midfielder is on holiday with fellow Rangers ace Ryan Jack and their partners.

In another video it appears that Jack is heavily intoxicated stumbling around an Ibiza resort.

Dorrans has had a difficult time at Ibrox since signing from Norwich City in 2017. He has played just 23 times in two seasons.