Celtic's trip to Rangers is one of the key fixutres of the festive period. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Rangers v Celtic, Hearts v Hibs - Scottish Premiership’s 5 festive TV fixtures

Festive games are the staple of most football fans’ holiday season as they escape the shopping and celebrations to take in their favourite team.

The Scottish Premiership has thrown up a number of key games before the winter break and five are live on television.

Wednesday, 19 December. BT Sport (19.45). The last meeting ended 5-5 as Rangers missed out on second and Neil Lennon produced the (in)famous on pitch aeroplane celebration - 49 goals in the previous ten meetings between the sides.

1. Hibs v Rangers

Wednesday, 19 December. BT Sport (19.45). The last meeting ended 5-5 as Rangers missed out on second and Neil Lennon produced the (in)famous on pitch aeroplane celebration - 49 goals in the previous ten meetings between the sides.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Sunday, 23 December. BT Sport 1 (12.15). The second tricky away fixture in the space of five days for Rangers. St Johnstone go in search of their first home win over the Ibrox side since 2010.

2. St Johnstone v Rangers

Sunday, 23 December. BT Sport 1 (12.15). The second tricky away fixture in the space of five days for Rangers. St Johnstone go in search of their first home win over the Ibrox side since 2010.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Wednesday, 26 December. BT Sport 2 (14.00). Brendan Rodgers' side have had issues on the road. Aberdeen have played themselves into title contention and victory would strengthen the belief that someone else can win the league.

3. Aberdeen v Celtic

Wednesday, 26 December. BT Sport 2 (14.00). Brendan Rodgers' side have had issues on the road. Aberdeen have played themselves into title contention and victory would strengthen the belief that someone else can win the league.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Saturday, 29 December. Sky Sports Football (12.30). Still looking for their first win over Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, what a time for Rangers to get it. Yet, this Celtic team turn up when it matters time and time again.

4. Rangers v Celtic

Saturday, 29 December. Sky Sports Football (12.30). Still looking for their first win over Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, what a time for Rangers to get it. Yet, this Celtic team turn up when it matters time and time again.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2