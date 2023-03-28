The Gers were leading for the majority of the game until Celtic equalised in the 99th minute through Caitlin Hayes to finish the game 1-1. However once the full-time whistle blew, tempers blew over as McPherson confronted Alonso and appeared to headbutt him. The incident has caused outrage across the SWPL with former Grade 1 referee Steve Conroy calling for the strongest possible punishment for the woman’s coach.

“It is appalling”, Conroy stated. “He should be instantly removed from his post & banned for life. There is absolutely no mitigation for that. He gave it forethought & should pay the full price for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's embarrassing that the first SWPL game to be shown live on Sky Sports is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. This is simply thuggish behaviour, and the man involved should face the full consequences. We are trying to get rid of all forms of aggression and intimidation in football from grassroots upwards. This must be dealt with in the appropriate way.”

Conroy wasn’t alone in the criticism of McPherson’s alleged actions. Hearts manager Eva Olid took to Twitter to condemn the incident that appeared to occur after the game.

“I am not going to share the video because is not comfortable to watch”, Olid tweeted. “But first all my support to @FranAlonsoFA and second, my support to both clubs because that individuals actions are not nice to see in a match. That don't represent women's football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad