Rangers set to hand Aaron Ramsey debut against Hearts clash as four players return

Welsh international midfielder Ramsey, signed on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus on transfer deadline day, watched from the stands at Celtic Park on Wednesday night as Rangers were beaten 3-0 and knocked off the top of the Premiership by their Old Firm rivals.

The 31-year-old is short of match fitness, having made just five appearances for Juventus since the start of the campaign, but took part in full training with the rest of the Rangers squad on Friday.

"Aaron had a session today that went really good,” said van Bronckhorst. “We have to assess him tomorrow but he looks good. So we can add more players on Sunday.”

Alfredo Morelos is also ready to play after returning from international duty with Colombia, the striker having not even been named among the substitutes for either of his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Argentina.

"Alfredo came back late on Thursday night,” added van Bronckhorst. “I think he had three flights again coming back from Colombia but he trained as normal today and will be available for Sunday.”

There are also likely to be places in the starting line-up for defender Leon Balogun and midfielder Ryan Jack, both of whom improved Rangers’ performance level against Celtic following their introductions as half-time substitutes.

Balogun has just returned after being sidelined for two months by injury, while Jack has not started a game for Rangers since February last year when he succumbed to a calf issue which required surgery.

"People forget how many centre-backs I’ve had available,” said van Bronckhorst who is still without the injured Filip Helander. “Leon showed on Wednesday how strong he is and how valuable he can be in the squad.

"The same for Ryan Jack – for me, 45 minutes on Wednesday was the maximum he could play because he has been out for many months. He has only played 20 to 30 minutes as a sub in the last two or three months. He is another very important and valuable player for this team.”

