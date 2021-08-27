Highlight of the weekend is Sunday lunchtime’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox and there are two other games involving the other midweek European competitors, Aberdeen and St Johnstone joining them.

Saturday has three games in the top flight plus a full card of the lower leagues, though Ayr United v Raith Rovers has been postponed over covid issues, as has Airdrie v Alloa and Edinburgh City play Elgin in League Two on Friday night.

Here is who is scheduled to take charge of each game in the top two divisions, plus the stand-out match in League One.

1. Dundee Utd v Hearts Saturday, August 28, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Greg Aitken

2. Hibs v Livingston Saturday, August 28, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean

3. Motherwell v Dundee Saturday, August 28, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Willie Collum

4. Aberdeen v Ross County Sunday, August 29, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Nick Walsh