Popular Scottish football forum Pie and Bovril tweeted adult ticket prices for each of the 12 teams with some surprising revelations. Scroll through to find out the cheapest season tickets for adults, concessions and children. Early bird offers are discounted and all prices are £GBP.

1. Celtic - 495 17-18: 159. U13: 50

2. Hibernian - 405 Youth (12-17): 125. Child (2-11): 50

3. Rangers - 372 16-17 (with Celtic): 301

4. Kilmarnock - 370 U21: 220. U16: 70

