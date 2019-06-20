‘Really, really poor’ - Shelley Kerr blasts officials as Scotland crash out of World Cup

A gutted Shelley Kerr slammed the decision-making of the Women’s World Cup officials as Scotland’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages came to a crashing halt in Paris

Scotland were 3-0 up and looking comfortable after goals from Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert put them three up in a must-win game against Argentina.

But poor game-management saw Argentina come back into the contest, Milagros Menendez pulling one back before a Lee Alexander own goal had the game back at 3-2.

But things got dramatically worse as VAR awarded a penalty which Alexander saved – only for officials to intervene again with the keeper adjudged to be off her line when the spot-kick was struck.

“People will argue you can’t concede three goals but it does put you under pressure when you concede one,” said Kerr.

“We didn’t deal with the ball around the edge of the box with the second one and obviously the third is a penalty. I’m gutted for the players, gutted for the support but I have to say the officiating was really, really poor.

“I can’t really say any more about the decisions. We have been a victim of them in every game. We still have to do better and see the game out but right now it’s a bit raw.”

Scotland had led by three goals with just 16 minutes remaining before sloppy defending from the usually reliable Rachel Corsie and Jen Beattie turned the tables.

That then became catastrophic when a foul from substitute Sophie Howard prompted the penalty, with Bonsegundo gleefully tucking home at the second time of asking.

“I thought we were outstanding. We just weren’t going to get the decisions and that was the bottom line,” said Corsie.

“The third goal is ridiculous. It was clear for everyone to see that we were still making a substitution. I don’t understand how that can be allowed at this level.

“They’re making the rules really, really strict and we were making a substitution while we were defending a free-kick and for some reason the referee has allowed the play to continue. “