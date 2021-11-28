Relieved Gary Naysmith hopes Scottish Cup can be a money-spinner for Edinburgh City

Goalscorers Innes Murray, left, and Danny Handling after Edinburgh City's Scottish Cup third-roud win over Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

City withstood a late fightback from Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale to book their place in the hat for Monday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round draw.

Two first-half goals from Danny Handing and Innes Murray at Ainslie Park had the League Two side firmly in the driving seat at the half-time interval. However, the East of Scotland Premier Division club set up a nerve-jangling final eight minutes after Errol Douglas had reduced the arrears with a well-placed header.

The City rearguard stood firm despite some late pressure from Ryan Harding's side to see out the match 2-1.

While in agreement it wasn't his side's most eye-catching performance, Citizens boss Gary Naysmith was delighted to get through the tie.

"The scoreline was probably a fair reflection overall," he said. "That said, we didn't start the game well and we got a goal out of nothing. And then we get the second and you hope that you go on and make it that wee bit more comfortable.

"We huffed and puffed in the second half and then we gave away a goal and that gives Lothian Thistle a lifeline, a bit of a boost and energy. There wasn't much in the game so that is the biggest credit I can give the opposition.

"But I've got to give my players a lot of credit too. We've had a really tough week being away to Stirling Albion and then Elgin and we're now through in the cup. Following the defeat to Albion Rovers the players have responded with three wins and a draw.

"Yes, we'd like to have played better and made it more comfortable, but we're into the fourth round and that's all that matters. There were a few shocks over the weekend and we've avoided one.

"It's not often we get to this stage of the cup so we want to go as far as we can. Depending who we draw, there could be a lot of money involved for the club so we knew it was a big game. So, we've got over the line but we can definitely play better."

