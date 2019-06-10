Revealed: Which club tops Scotland's "Pyro Premiership"?
New statistics reveal which clubs recorded the most incidents involving pyrotechnic devices in the last two seasons.
The Sun reported that just five incidents were recorded during the 2016/17 season, but that number rocketed to 63 the following season - and increased again to 79 last term. We've taken a look at the culprits...
1. Celtic - 24
Celtic topped the list with 24 incidents of pyrotechnic devices being used during the 2018/19 campaign - up from 14 the previous season