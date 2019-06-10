A flare is thrown onto the pitch at Tynecastle Park stadium

Revealed: Which club tops Scotland's "Pyro Premiership"?

New statistics reveal which clubs recorded the most incidents involving pyrotechnic devices in the last two seasons.

The Sun reported that just five incidents were recorded during the 2016/17 season, but that number rocketed to 63 the following season - and increased again to 79 last term. We've taken a look at the culprits...

Celtic topped the list with 24 incidents of pyrotechnic devices being used during the 2018/19 campaign - up from 14 the previous season

1. Celtic - 24

Celtic topped the list with 24 incidents of pyrotechnic devices being used during the 2018/19 campaign - up from 14 the previous season
other
Buy a Photo
Instances of flares being used by Rangers fans also increased from season 2017/18, rising one from 10 to 11.

2. Rangers - 11

Instances of flares being used by Rangers fans also increased from season 2017/18, rising one from 10 to 11.
other
Buy a Photo
Hibs moved up a place in the "pyro table", with four more incidents recorded in 2018/19, increasing from 6 to 10.

3. Hibs - 10

Hibs moved up a place in the "pyro table", with four more incidents recorded in 2018/19, increasing from 6 to 10.
other
Buy a Photo
Hearts also recorded an increase, with 8 instances in 2018/19 compared to just three in 2017/18

4. Hearts - 8

Hearts also recorded an increase, with 8 instances in 2018/19 compared to just three in 2017/18
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4