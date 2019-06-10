Revealed: Which club tops Scotland's "Pyro Premiership"?

The Sun reported that just five incidents were recorded during the 2016/17 season, but that number rocketed to 63 the following season - and increased again to 79 last term. We've taken a look at the culprits...

1. Celtic - 24 Celtic topped the list with 24 incidents of pyrotechnic devices being used during the 2018/19 campaign - up from 14 the previous season other Buy a Photo

2. Rangers - 11 Instances of flares being used by Rangers fans also increased from season 2017/18, rising one from 10 to 11. other Buy a Photo

3. Hibs - 10 Hibs moved up a place in the "pyro table", with four more incidents recorded in 2018/19, increasing from 6 to 10. other Buy a Photo

4. Hearts - 8 Hearts also recorded an increase, with 8 instances in 2018/19 compared to just three in 2017/18 other Buy a Photo

View more