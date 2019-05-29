Robbie Horn to wait until last minute as Bonnyrigg squad creaks under weight of matches

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn will leave picking his starting eleven for tonight’s King Cup semi-final against Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield until the final hour, with his burnt-out squad hoping for one final push.

he East of Scotland champions have racked up the matches in recent weeks as they’ve competed in the latter stages of all the cup competitions they entered into this season, apart from the William Hill Scottish Cup, with tonight’s last-four clash their 16th fixture since the beginning of April.

Their hosts will be far more fresher given they will have played ten matches fewer than Horn’s men after the winners of tonight’s tie is decided, with Tranent waiting in Saturday’s final.

“We have got a few knocks and bruises from Sunday’s game [lost 2-1 to East Kilbride in SFA South Region Challenge Cup final] added to what we already had,” said Horn.

“I will be waiting until the last minute to see who is fit and available. It is a shame that everything has caught up with us regarding injuries, like it happened two seasons ago. I think we have been really unfortunate with injuries, we’ve had lots of different people out. Keiran McGachie has been a huge miss – don’t get me wrong – the strikers who have replaced him have done a great job, but he is a massive player for us and to be without him for as long as we have is testament to the players within the squad for how far we have got in the cup competitions.

“With all we have gone through in the past few weeks, it’s been incredibly difficult for the players to keep themselves motivated and to keep going. It is credit to them that they have kept on going.

“On Sunday you could see they were tired in the game but they still gave everything they have got.

“I just hope they have something left in the tank tonight to go again and get into another final.

“I am sure if we can get that push, then we will get a lift going into another final.”