Rumour Mill: Celtic defender set for January exit? | Paul Gascoigne should be in Hall of Fame says Gerrard | Hibs ‘aren’t title contenders...yet’

Celtic’s loanee defender Filip Benkovic has said that Leicester City could recall him in January, Steven Gerrard has hit out at the Hall of Fame saga and Hibs boss Neil Lennon doesn’t believe they are title contenders. All this and more in today’s rumour mill.

Benkovic to leave in January?

Celtic's loanee defender Filip Benkovic has said that Leicester City could recall him in January. SNS

Celtic centre-back Filip Benkovic has said that Leicester City could recall him in January due to a clause in his contract.

He told the Herald: “I signed until the end of the season but there is a clause in the contract which means that Leicester can bring me back in January.

“So far I have spoken with some people at the club but they must wait and see what their situation is in the winter – maybe they will sell some players, I don’t know.

“Because of that I may have to wait until the last minute of the transfer window to find out what is happening – just like the last one.”

Hibs not title contenders yet says Lennon

Neil Lennon will only consider Hibs as genuine title contenders if they are still “in and about it” after the Premiership split following 33 games.

“The team doesn’t need any motivation for the game. They shouldn’t listen to the noise and all the stuff surrounding it and all the plaudits they have had so far – it means nothing. “If we lose then it won’t change our approach or how we are going to go about our business. People will say that Hibs were only pretenders, that kind of stuff. We never said we were contenders in the first place.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Paul Gascoigne should be in Hall of Fame

Steven Gerrard has said that he believes Paul Gascoigne should have been entered into the Scottish Hall of Fame.

There was much outcry around the decision which saw Gazza removed from contention following backlash. However, the move has been unpopular with Rangers fans.

Gerrard said: “I was disappointed with the decision. I don’t know if you’ve read my autobiography, but from that book it’s clear he was my hero.

“He was my England hero growing up. I had Jonny Barnes and Ian Rush at Liverpool and Gazza for England.

“The 1990 World Cup was the first one I followed and he was terrific in the competition.

“He was one of the best players in the world at the time. I bought the DVDs, the shirts, the videos.

“I was gutted for him and for me it’s the wrong decision, he should be in there. And hopefully one day they see sense and it gets resurrected.

“I guarantee the people who have decided not to put him in were on the edge of their seat, the edge of their couch, jumping round when he was on TV.

“If they are football people, they would have enjoyed watching Paul Gascoigne and they would appreciate the man as a footballer. He should be in.” (Evening Times)

Lafferty ‘has to take punishment’

Steven Gerrard says he hopes Kyle Lafferty can save his international career even although the Irish FA is denying him the chance to use the striker against Hamilton in what could be a pivotal weekend in the Premiership.

The Rangers boss said: “He’s come and spoken to me and he’s apologised. He’s in dialogue with Michael O’Neill about his international football but he’s made it clear he wants to carry on. “He loves playing for Northern Ireland. Hopefully once the weekend is done that matter will be closed. (Various)

Dundee fans wrong says Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds says Dundee supporters are wrong to think he has a “grudge” against the club as new manager Jim McIntyre seeks an assistant.

“I’ve no gripe with Dundee fans but they have a gripe with me from before - I get all that,

“But they couldn’t be further from the truth if they think I hold a grudge against them and that’s why I voted the way I did.

“It’s not a case of black and white. What we had to go through, Gordon Chisholm and myself, was incredible.

“When we walked from the club, which is not nice for anybody, there were certain things we felt happened to us that just weren’t right.

“The real bad guys just walked into the sunset, never to be seen again. Don’t just go for people. Make sure you get the people whose fault it was. That’s the way I would leave it.” (BBC)

Rodgers fears losing Brown

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has accepted that the Premiership champions could lose veteran midfielder Scott Brown to sunnier climes next year.

“I’m not surprised there are people interested in Scott,” said Rodgers. “He’s shown incredible loyalty to Celtic but he’s had the football rewards from that as well. After 11 years, he’s been great for the club but he’s getting towards the cycle of life for a footballer where he may want to look at other things. “Scott loves it at Celtic and but players can get offered a financial reward late in their career for two or three years and they may not get that again in their life. (Scotsman)

Morton fans told to behave ahead of Falkirk game

Greenock Morton have urged fans to be on their best behaviour ahead of former boss Ray McKinnon’s return to Cappielow.

McKinnon controversially ditched the club after just three months at the helm to join Falkirk on transfer deadline day.

A club statement said: “As far as Greenock Morton Football Club are concerned it is business as usual for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Championship fixture against Falkirk Football Club.

“Our safety team treats every game on its own merits and have been in full discussion with all stakeholders – as we are for every game at Cappielow – to discuss security arrangements and ensure the safety of all fans, players, staff, and officials.

“We would remind supporters of our ground regulations and policies and ask everyone to act in a responsible manner at all times whilst giving Jonatan Johansson and his team your full backing.” (various)