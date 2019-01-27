Rumour Mill: Kamberi ‘cleared locker’ after Lennon row | EPL side target Rangers star | Hearts boss demands apology

Florian Kamberi was ready to quit Hibs after enduring a furious rant from Neil Lennon.

Florian Kamberi ‘cleared his locker’ at Hibs after Neil Lennon rant

Neil Lennon's time at Hibs appears to be at an end. Pic: SNS

Florian Kamberi was ready to quit Hibs after bearing the brunt of Neil Lennon’s anger during a fiery exchange of views at a team meeting at the club’s training ground on Friday. Head coach Lennon has now been suspended by Hibs and is not expected to return to the club. (The Scotsman)

John McGinn’s failed moved to Celtic connected to Lennon row

John McGinn’s failed move to Celtic is connected to the drama currently unfolding at Easter Road, it has been reported.

The Sunday Mail reports that when Hibs and Celtic were trying to negotiate a deal for McGinn, Lennon was keen to sign Parkhead playmaker Ryan Christie – only to see it fall through with McGinn signing for Aston Villa instead. And this summer, after losing star players like McGinn, Dylan McGeouch, Scott Allan and Efe Ambrose, the Hibs boss has become increasingly frustrated at the board’s lack of ambition. (Sunday Mail)

Craig Levein demands Michael Stewart to apologise over ‘sack’ claim

The pair have traded insults in recent days after Stewart’s criticism of Levein’s handling of new signing David Vanecek. Levein described the player as “rubbish” which Stewart said was bad man-management. (The Scotsman)

Ryan Jack says Rangers stars held clear-the-air talks after Kilmarnock loss

Ryan Jack has revealed the Rangers players held clear-the-air talks following their midweek defeat against Kilmarnock. Jack vowed there will be a reaction when Steven Gerrard’s men face Livingston tomorrow. (The Sun)

Southampton target Tavernier but Gerrard wants £8m

Southampton are reportedly weighing up a bid for Rangers skipper James Tavernier. The Ibrox defender is high up on a shortlist of targets to replace Saints’ right-back Cedric Soares, who has agreed a switch to Inter Milan. It is believed it would take a bid in the region of £8million for Rangers to allow Saints to open talks. (Sunday Express)

‘No way back for Neil Lennon at Hibs’

“There is no way back for Neil Lennon at Hibernian”, writes Moira Gordon in Scotland on Sunday today. “With both manager and club taking legal advice, matters have moved beyond repair, but the fiery manager’s latest mauling of his squad, considered by many players and club executives to be poisonous and vastly over the top, was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back according to those inside the club.” (The Scotsman)