Rumour Mill: Osijek boss swears at Rangers fans | Celtic receive Champions League blow | Jamie Maclaren update

Osijek manager Zoran Zekic was seen swearing at Rangers fans in the aftermath of his side’s defeat at Ibrox, Celtic will be without Moussa Dembele for their next Champions League tie, and Neil Lennon gives an update on Jamie Maclaren.

Hibs close to Maclaren signing

Hibs are “very close” to sealing a return for Jamie Maclaren, manager Neil Lennon has revealed. Speaking after Hibs’ 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis in Greece, Lennon said: “Jamie Maclaren, I think, is getting closer and hopefully we’ll have something over the line by the weekend. (Evening News)

Osijek boss swears at Rangers fans

Osijek manager Zoran Zekic was caught sticking his middle finger up at Rangers fans after his side crashed out of Europe with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to the Ibrox side. The 44-year-old went over to applaud his own side’s fans after the match before making the gesture in the direction of the Union Bears fan group. (Scottish Sun)

Osijek manager Zoran Zekic sits in the dugout at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Dembele blow

Celtic will be without striker Moussa Dembele for their clash with AEK Athens in the third round of Champions League qualifying. The Frenchman is still rehabbing a hamstring injury suffered against Alashkert and won’t be back in time to face the Greek champions. (Daily Record)

Sutton ‘will regret’ Lafferty comments

Craig Levein has defended Kyle Lafferty, who was described as “a nutter” by outspoken pundit Chris Sutton. The Hearts manager refused to be drawn into a war of words with the ex-Celtic striker but suggested he may rue some of his comments concerning the Tynecastle forward. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard ‘jealous’ of Jack

Steven Gerrard singled out Ryan Jack for lavish praise after Rangers progressed in the Europa League, expressing both admiration and envy of the midfielder’s display. Rangers manager Gerrard paid Jack the ultimate compliment after a 1-1 draw at Ibrox secured a 2-1 aggregate win over Osijek. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers on Celtic signings

Brendan Rodgers could offer no clarity that Celtic will have any new signings before their next Champions League tie but the Hoops boss is happy to remain patient in the transfer market. He said: “There is some work going on behind the scenes but there is nothing to give any clarity on anyone coming in.” (The Scotsman)

Kipre to leave Motherwell

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre is set to complete a £1million move to Wigan Athletic. The French defender is discussing personal terms with the Championship side after they met Motherwell’s valuation. Kipre was a stand-out last season after arriving on a free transfer from Leicester. (Scottish Sun)

Smith allowed to leave

Hearts will allow defender Liam Smith to leave before the transfer window closes. The 22-year-old has been told he can go if he finds a new club, either on loan or in a permanent transfer. Manager Craig Levein admitted that Smith might already have moved but for an injury to his namesake and fellow right-back Michael. (Edinburgh News)

