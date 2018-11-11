Rumour Mill: Rangers eye rising star in Italy | Injury to key Celtic man | Rangers man set for Scotland call

Rangers linked with highly rated Scotland Under-21 starlet, Brendan Rodgers confirms injury to key Celtic man and which Ibrox midfielder is set for a Scotland recall?

St Clair on Rangers radar

Steven Gerrard is keeping tabs on a highly rated Scotland Under-21 international. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers are keeping tabs on former Chelsea youngster Harvey St Clair, and could make a move at the end of the season, according to reports.

Ibrox coach Michael Beale advised the Scotland Under-21 international to turn down a new deal at Stamford Bridge and instead join Italian Serie B outfit Venezia.

And the Gers are understood to be following St Clair’s progress closely, although the 20-year-old has only made two appearances after suffering an injury at the start of the season. (Sunday Post)

Celtic man injured, confirms Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered an injury during the 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Thursday night.

The Hoops boss said: “Craig took a bad knock in the week, a mix between his knee and his hip. Credit to him for carrying on on Thursday.”

Scott Bain started against Livingston with Conor Hazard named on the subs’ bench. (Sky Sports)

Jack set for Scotland recall

Ryan Jack is set to earn a recall to the Scotland squad after Alex McLeish was rocked by another spate of call-offs from his Nations League squad.

Full-back Stephen O’Donnell, defender Charlie Mulgrew and midfielder Kevin McDonald dropped out yesterday ahead of the games with Albania and Israel.

And the Rangers midfielder could be called upon to help beef up McLeish’s midfield options. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard looking to bring in “natural” no 10

Steven Gerrard has dropped the heaviest hint that he’ll ask the Rangers board and director of footbal Mark Allen to find him a number 10 in the transfer window.

Ahead of today’s clash with Motherwell, the Ibrox gaffer said: “We’ve got creative players here like Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria or Daniel Candieas.

“But what we haven’t got is a natural number 10. Someone who is automatically described as a number 10 and that’s his job on the pitch. So maybe that’s area we might look at.” (Sunday Mail)

Rossiter ready to make up for lost time

Jordan Rossiter says he is ready to repay the faith Rangers and their fans have shown in him, afer being blighted by calf and hamstring injuries since his arrival at Ibrox. The 21-year-old midfielder has made only 14 appearances across two-and-a-half years at the club. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers welcomes engine room competition

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are still very much in Brendan Rodgers’ plans, but he insists they face competition for their places in the Celtic team when they’re fighting fit again.

With Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie earning all the plaudits for their midweek masterclass against RP Leipzig, the Hoops boss says the standards have been set for anyone wanting a first team place. (The Scotsman)

Changes to Celtic team due to Livi’s plastic pitch

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that his starting line-up for the match against Livingston today will be influenced by the fact the game is taking place on an artificial pitch, with players being left out who would otherwise have been selected. (Evening Times)

Killie defeat a “reality check” for Hearts - Levein

Hearts boss Craig Levein was left frustrated after watching his team dominate possession against Kilmarnock but lose 1-0. It was Hearts’ second defeat at Tynecastle in 18 months - dating back to a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in May 2017.

“I have got to be mindful that we have had a difficult period,” Levein said. “We can’t continue to go through the league season winning every match so that’s a reality check for us. “We haven’t lost here in a long time... it leaves a bitter taste. It is important we get back on the saddle once the international break’s out the road and we’re ready to go.” (Evening News)

Bogdan wants permanent switch to Hibs

Adam Bogdan is loving life at Hibs so much he wants to make the move permanent next summer. The Hungarian international, who is on loan from Liverpool, is enjoying the chance of regular first team football at Easter Road and would be happy with a long-term deal with the Hibees. Bogdan said: “Yes, of course, as Hibs is a very appealing club and Edinburgh is fantastic. I have a season-long loan at Easter Road, and I’m very happy in the city and at Hibs.

“The support from the fans is great and the people at the club are fantastic.” (Evening News)