Rumour Mill: Rangers set to swoop for ex-Ibrox ace | Celtic eye Chelsea loan man | McCann breaks silence on Dundee sacking

Rangers are set to make a January swoop for former Ibrox ace Steven Davis, Celtic scouts eye Chelsea loan man and Neil McCann breaks his silence on being sacked by Dundee.

Rangers set to make January swoop for Steven Davis

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Rangers are poised to swoop for Southampton midfielder Steven Davis in January. This follows months of speculation linking the Northern Ireland captain to his former club. Davis quit Ibrox in a move to St Mary’s in 2012 and is now looking north of the border for regular game time. (Belfast Telegraph)

Gerrard defends Candeias

Steven Gerrard has leapt to the defence of Daniel Candeias after the Portuguese winger was sent off for two yellow cards against Villareal on Thursday. Rangers are considering appealing the decision but UEFA are only up for a u-turn on cautions if it’s a case of mistaken identity. (Daily Record)

Celtic eye Chelsea loan man

Celtic had scouts at Wednesday’s English Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Bristol City and were reportedly eyeing Chelsea loan man Tomas Kalas. Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is on the lookout for another central defender and knows he will need to replace Dedryk Boyata in 2019 as the Belgian defender’s contract expires next summer. (Club Call)

Brown set for Betfred Cup return

Scott Brown could make a return to the Celtic starting line-up in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden after the Hoops skipper played the final 13 minutes of the Europa League win over Rosenborg on Thursday. The 33-year-old had been sidelined since limping off in the first half of the 4-2 win over Hibs in September. (The Scotsman)

McCann ‘surprised and shocked’ at Dundee sacking

Neil McCann has spoken out for the first time since he was sacked as Dundee manager, admiting he was “surprised and shocked” to be told his time was up at Dens Park. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Dark Blues boss insisted he firmly believed he could turn things around the club. (Scottish Sun)

Future of two Hibs stars up in the air

Hibs manager Neil Lennon is mulling over whether to extend the loan deals of attacking duo Thomas Agyepong and Emerson Hyndman beyond January. Both players are currently injured and have struggled to put together a regular run of games since joining from Manchester City, and Bournemouth. (Evening News)

Hanlon: Hibs can finish in top four

Hibs’ Paul Hanlon is adamant Neil Lennon’s side can recover from five games without a win. The defender also believes the Easter Road side are good enough to finish in the top four of the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

‘Berra’s presence will help us against Gers’

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is poised for a fast-track return against Rangers with fellow centre-back Jimmy Dunne nursing an ankle injury. Manager Craig Levein acknowledged the influence of having his captain available. “I think getting him back, even having him on the team sheet, is a boost for everybody. His leadership qualities are renowned so he is important to us,” admitted Levein. (Evening News)

McInnes: Fergie can inspire Dons

Derek McInnes has revealed how Sir Alex Ferugson told him Hampden heartache can lead to future glory. Fergie imparted his words of widsom on McInnes following their 3-0 Betfred Cup Final loss to Celtic two years ago. (Daily Record)