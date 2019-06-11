Ryan Fraser lifts lid on changes Steve Clarke has made in Scotland camp

The team that eats together, wins together.

It sounds like a sports science-approved upgrade on the old drinking culture maxim which famously bonded Rangers’ nine-in-a-row squad in the 1990s. But according to Ryan Fraser, the simple act of dining as a group of players while on international duty has kick-started a significantly improved sense of unity and purpose in the Scotland camp under Steve Clarke.

It is one of several house rules the new manager has imposed on the Scotland players who delivered a winning start to his tenure against Cyprus on Saturday night.

According to Bournemouth winger Fraser, a better environment has instantly been created around a squad he says was previously disconnected.

“He (Clarke) hasn’t had long with us but he has already made an impact,” said Fraser. “He has imposed rules off the pitch - stuff like no phones at the game, eating together every day at the hotel. No-one is allowed to leave the table until everyone is finished eating.

“No-one is having dessert anymore - everyone wants to get back to their room! No, listen, I think we needed it.

“Over the years I’ve been involved, you’ve had people sometimes not even coming down for dinner. So it’s nice to have a couple of rules in place.

“It’s hard to create that team spirit with a national team because you are so rarely together. The squad can change every time.

“So it’s nice to have these rules. Sometimes they are hard rules to keep to but, at the same time, the team spirit and togetherness is so much better.

“It’s just about trying to get the team together, and get that spirit. You saw that in the way we stuck together and got the winner against Cyprus.”

Fraser’s combination on Scotland’s left flank with full-back and captain Andy Robertson was a key feature against Cyprus and shows huge promise. “In the last three games, I think we have complemented each other well,” said Fraser. “I watch the top teams play and they usually get a lot of space in the wide areas.

“I know when to stay narrow and give Andy his space. I know he likes to cross the ball. At the same time, when I come wide he knows to give me the ball. I think we have a respect for each other, when to give the ball to one another and make things happen.”

While there is renewed optimism and positivity among the Scotland players, Fraser remains realistic about their chances of causing an upset against world number one ranked Belgium as the Euro 2020 qualifying bid continues tonight.

“I don’t know if you can ever be equipped to play these teams, because they are just so good,” he added. “It’s going to be a tough one. Even on a bad day for Belgium, if you play your best football you don’t know if it will be good enough to beat them or even get a point off them.

“You can’t take it as a free hit, you have to go into it and try and get at least a point. But they are number one in the world and they have players who can make you look stupid at times.”