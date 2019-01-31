Ryan McGowan, ex-Hearts and Dundee United defender, joins Dundee on loan from Bradford

Have your say

Dundee have bolstered their squad with the loan signing of former Hearts and Dundee United defender Ryan McGowan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has played 26 times for Bradford City this season but will return to Scotland for a third spell following stints with the Jambos and the Tangerines.

He initially joined Hearts’ youth academy in 2006, forcing his way into the first-team squad after loans at Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

McGowan was part of the Hearts squad that won the Scottish Cup in 2012, scoring the fourth goal against Capital rivals Hibs in the 5-1 win at Hampden.

The 20-times capped Australia international has also had spells with Shandong Luneng Taishan, Henan Jianye and Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng in China, and UAE outfit Al-Sharjah.

The versatile defender can operate at full-back or centre-half.