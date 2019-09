Scotland go in search of a surprising win to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the qualifying places for Euro 2020 alive.

Following the lost to Russia on Friday, Steve Clarke's men face a monumental task to finish in the top two of Group I. They welcome Roberto Martinez, Shaun Maloney and their extremely talented Belgium side to Hampden Park. Defeat, or even a draw, could leave Scotland fifth in the group, behind Cypurs at full-time. Refresh for all the latest updates from Mount Florida.