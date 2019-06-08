Scotland 2 Cyprus 1 - How the Scotland players rated
Marks out of ten for every player to get game time in Steve Clarke's first match in charge of the national team
One player gets an eight, but there's a five for another starter...
1. David Marshall - 6/10
Back for his first cap in almost three years as Steve Clarke's surprise pick over Scott Bain. Kept out efforts from Pieros Sotiriou and Antreas Makris but could do nothing about equaliser.
2. Stephen O'Donnell - 6
Grateful for Oliver Burke's winner after wasting a golden chance to put daylight between the teams just before the visitors levelled up.
3. Scott McKenna - 6
The Aberdeen man was lucky Matija Spoljaric did not take advantage when hewas caught napping just after the break but did not look overly troubled otherwise.
4. Charlie Mulgrew - 7
A solid showing from the 33-year-old as he read the dangers and dealt with them effectively. Almost got himself a goal as he tested Urko Pardo's reflexes with a decent free-kick.
