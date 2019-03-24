Scotland fans react to the national team’s narrow win over San Marino

Have your say

Scotland fans took to social media to vent their frustration after tonight’s limp win against San Marino.

There was relief from supporters that Scotland managed to escape with a narrow win, but many who took to social media were unimpressed with the performance from Alex McLeish’s men. Some fans even suggested who they’d like to see replace the Scotland manager, with Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke many people’s first choice.

@hibees1876: “Yet another dismal Scotland performance, 4 English Premiership players in that side, you wouldn’t have known it, need a change of manager now.”

@GISALEGEND: “Not surprised Scotland only won 2-0 in all honesty against San Marino, felt like we weren’t going to win by more.”

@Bayview71: “I remember being in San Marino 1991, blootered & frozen ...28years later & the only thing that’s changed is the weather.”

@Jakeohara97: “That’s still so unacceptable fae scotland there”

Scotland's Johnny Russell celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Pic: Simon Cooper/PA

@allyniven: “Still a sackable offence tae come away with only 3pts & a NEGATIVE!! goal difference”

@DuncanMC7: “Nobody wants to read that Scotland: The Banter Years thread you’re thinking of starting.”

@ALexmarr98: “Tartan Army booing the full time whistle after a 2-0 win. I think that’s the biggest indictment on the SFA. #McLeishOut”

@JC_2594: “No idea why Scotland went back to McLeish but then again this is the SFA we’re talking about.”

@standfree78: “Well done Scotland for scrapping past a team made up of postmen, bus drivers and estate agents!!! ⚽️ Can’t wait to play against Hazard and co...”

@BChevalman: “The first word that comes to mind is unimpressive.”

@andyhood0: “No pace, passion or purpose.”

@nicow61: “Good to see #scotland have got the 2 heavyweights of the group outta the way, sky’s the limit now...”

@nicolhay: “Hiya, @ScottishFA, please fire everyone and give Steve Clark all their money, cheers.”

@Nareystoepoker: “The SFA should turn up at Rugby Park tomorrow morning and beg Steve Clarke to become Scotland manager. Pay him whatever he wants.”

@ccalumf1991: “Even though @ScotlandNT won today against San Marino 2-0 I still have my doubts and concerns. We are -1 in goals and we have only scored 3 points in 2 games in the European Qualifiers.”