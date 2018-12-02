Scotland handed tough group for Euro 2020 qualification campaign

Have your say

Scotland have landed World Cup semi-finalists Belgium in their qualification group for Euro 2020.

The Scots are in Group F alongside the Belgians, Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino

Scotland lost 4-0 to Belgium earlier this year in a friendly and Roberto Martinez’s men will be the favourites to top the section.

Second-seeds in the group are fast-improving Russia, who hosted last summer’s World Cup, making the quarter-finals, and will be a formidable test for Scotland.

The fixtures will be announced in due course, with the first round of matches scheduled for March 21-26 next year.

Alex McLeish’s men also have an opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Nations League play-offs. Scotland qualified for the semi-finals of section C and will contest them if they fail to progress through the main qualification path.

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo.

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg.

Group C: Germany, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus.

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar.

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan.

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta.

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia.

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra.

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino.

Group J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein.