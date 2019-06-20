Scotland left to curse VAR as Shelley Kerr’s side crash out of World Cup

SCOTLAND will forever curse VAR after their Women’s World Cup dreams unravelled in heart-breaking fashion against Argentina, an incredulous decision to order Florencia Bonsegundo’s penalty to be retaken sending Shelley Kerr’s side out of the competition.

The Scots had been in dreamland as they led 3-0 in Paris thanks to goals from Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert, with one foot in the last 16.

But after La Albiceleste had hit back through Milagros Menendez and an unfortunate Lee Alexander own goal, the goalkeeper stunningly saved twice from Bonsegundo before the officials at the Parc des Princes handed Argentina another go from 12 yards, bringing Scotland’s time in France to an end in unbelievable circumstances.

The first Mexican wave swept around the Parc des Princes crowd 11 minutes in – but this an occasion for ruthlessness, rather than frivolity, and Argentina nearly went ahead with their first incisive attack of the match.

Skipper Estefania Banini sent Bonsegundo into the area and the winger lofted a cross to the far post, where Mariana Larroquette saw her header cannon against the crossbar.

Surviving that brush with danger would prove all the more important as Kerr’s side went down the other end and scored moments later.

Cuthbert was the architect, the forward winning possession, powering into the area and seeing a fearsome strike beaten away by goalie Vanina Correa before the Chelsea star reacted quickest to cut the rebound into the six-yard box, where Little gleefully tapped home.

Lorena Benitez thumped one over the bar as Argentina looked to hit back while the lively Cuthbert almost got on the end of a low cross from Claire Emslie.

Having trailed against both England and Japan, the Scots found themselves with an unfamiliar half-time advantage – and less than four minutes into the second period, they’d double down on their dream scenario.

Little ingeniously recycled the ball back to Lisa Evans after her initial corner kick had been cleared and the winger’s sumptuous second delivery was powered home by centre-back Beattie, following in the footsteps of rugby father John, who bagged his first international try for Scotland at the very same venue.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Cuthbert devilishly wriggled away from the attentions of two blue shirts before forcing a corner.

And from the resultant set-piece, Correa could only palm Crichton’s looping header on to the post and youngster Cuthbert slammed into the net.

With 16 minutes to go, Argentina got on the scoresheet for the first time, Dalila Ippolito teeing up Menendez to confidently slot home.

And in a flash, the deficit was reduced to just a single goal, Bonsegundo chancing her arm from range and crashing a looping effort into goal after an unfortunate deflection off Alexander.

Scotland’s dreams were unravelling in front of their eyes and their worst fears looked to have been realised in the dying throes when substitute Sophie Howard lunged in the box and felled Aldana Cometti.

After an agonising wait for VAR to come up with a decision, referee Ri Hyang Ok pointed to the spot – only for Alexander to produce two incredible saves to twice deny Bonsegundo. But heartbreak was still around the corner.

VAR again intervened and Alexander was unbelievably booked for having come off her line, although no-one accept the VAR officals spotted it.

Another penalty was given and this time, Bonsegundo walloped straight and true and tied things up to break Scotland hearts.

