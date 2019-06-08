Scotland skipper reveals fresh positivity under new manager Steve Clarke

Andy Robertson detects a different feel about Scotland under new manager Steve Clarke.

He joined the camp on Tuesday ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium, which will be Clarke’s first games since he replaced Alex McLeish.

“I’ve only been here a couple of days but it does feel different. It feels more positive,” said the captain, a late arrival after winning the Champions League with Liverpool in Madrid last weekend.

“That comes from the manager and the staff and they have been different class since they came in.

“It’s now time for us to try and show it. That’s what the manager wants, too. It’s all very well doing it behind the scenes but Saturday and Tuesday are about trying to show it on the pitch.

“We know how tough those two games are going to be. Although it has only been a short space of time, we feel we have made progress over this week. It will only get better.

“I feel we can maybe be judged over the next six games but we all want to get off to a good start. And the manager certainly does in his Scotland career.”

McLeish’s tenure ended after a 3-0 reverse in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 win in San Marino in the opening two qualifiers in March. Robertson missed the first match.

“The San Marino game was a horrible atmosphere to play in. But for the lads, it was all about trying to get through that and get the win,” he said.

“It’s all about us trying to get the fans back, but the only way that’s going to happen is through performances. So we need to try and show it.”