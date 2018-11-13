Scotland Women edged out by world champions USA

Scotland Women put up a spirited display in a 1-0 friendly defeat by world champions the USA in Paisley.

Alex Morgan’s first-half volley proved the difference between the sides in the Scots’ first home fixture since qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Carli Lloyd had the chance to extend the Americans’ lead in the second half but sent her penalty against the crossbar.

Shelley Kerr’s side, backed by a crowd of 3790, pressed for an equaliser and almost got it late on when substitute Lana Clelland sprung the offside trap. However, USA goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris denied the Scot with a fine save.

Scotland: Alexander (Lynn 46); Arthur (Smith 46), Corsie, Beattie, Lauder (Brown 46); Love (Murray 65), Weir; Brown (Arnot 84), Cuthbert, Emslie; Ross (Clelland 75). Unused subs: Fife, Docherty, Ness, Crichton, Murray, Kerr.