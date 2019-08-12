Scottish Cup: Broxburn Athletic claim maiden victory | Penicuik run riot in derby

Broxburn Athletic started their first-ever William Hill Scottish Cup campaign with a victory as they beat Tynecastle 2-0 at Albyn Park in the First Preliminary Round and will face Ayrshire Junior outfit Girvan away from home in the next round.

Brian McNaughton’s side were competing for the first time in the competition – the last appearance for the club under their former guise of Broxburn United back in 1926 – after being awarded their Entry Level SFA license in May.

Striker Connor Kelly got the Brox off the best possible start with the opening goal after just nine minutes, his shot from the edge of the box fired across goal and past Tynecastle goalkeeper Murray Jackson.

It was quickly two for the hosts against their Edinburgh opponents as Zander Miller headed in Jack Beesley’s free-kick to put Broxburn well in command. Goalkeeper Conor Wallace then denied Kenny O’Brien a certain goal back for Tynie with a terrific stop from close range.

Miller had a goal chalked off midway through the second period when he was flagged for offside, before Craig Scott almost netted a spectacular third from long range but was denied by the woodwork.

Penicuik Athletic racked up the goals in their first Scottish Cup appearance for over 80 years as they thrashed Midlothian rivals Easthouses Lily on their own park in a 6-1 rout at Newbattle Complex.

Striker Aaron Somerville has started their East of Scotland League campaign on fire for the Cuikie and he opened the scoring for Kevin Milne and Tony Begg’s side after just 21 minutes when he diverted Ryan Baptie’s corner kick into the net.

Sean Stewart then made it two for Penicuik as he headed in a Paul Tansey cross with 31 minutes played. Two minutes later and the visitors were celebrating once more with Stewart turning provider as he played in Sam Jones who made no mistake with a low strike.

Easthouses pulled a goal back four minutes into the second period when Graeme Young headed home, but that did little to halt the tide as Stewart quickly restored their lead, firing into the net via the underside of the bar with a terrific first-time strike.

Stewart was left with 35 minutes to seal his hat-trick and he did so just ten minutes after netting his second when he converted Joe Viola’s low cross. Debutant Viola then got on the scoresheet himself when he knocked in at the second attempt after initially hitting the post. Penicuik could face another local derby in the second Preliminary Round with Whitehill Welfare, whose first round match against Colville Park was postponed.

Linlithgow Rose edged past Preston Athletic 2-1 at Prestonfield with two of their summer arrivals bagging the goals to set up an away tie in the next round at Premier Division rivals Jeanfield Swifts.

All three goals arrived in the second half, with Rose first taking the lead courtesy of Sean Slaven, before Danny Smith’s long range effort, his second in two games, doubled their lead.

Preston pulled a goal back midway through the second half through Ben Bathgate.