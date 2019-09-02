Scottish Cup/EoS round-up: Broxburn through but boss unhappy / Penicuik take big step

Broxburn Athletic assistant boss Stevie Hislop believed his team under-performed despite beating Junior outfit Girvan 1-0 in Ayrshire to make it through to the first round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Conor Kelly’s early strike was enough to take the Albyn Park men through but Hislop wasn’t pleased with their showing thereafter.

“The objective before the game was obviously just to win it, and we started brilliantly,” said Hislop. “The whole week at training had been excellent and the warm-up was great, and when we scored early doors we looked the real deal. For some reason we kind of fell away a wee bit, and standard wise myself and Brian [McNaughton, manager] weren’t too happy.

“We kind of switched off and for some reason the players maybe thought the game had been won because we had scored early. We didn’t play to our standards. I don’t know if it was about nerves, but for me, I’m looking for better and I think the players knew that as well – they knew after the game that they hadn’t played well.

“We won and that’s the main thing, and for the club it’s fantastic to get through to the next round. I’m so delighted for the committee who have put so much effort into everything.”

Elsewhere, Penicuik Athletic edged a Scottish Cup Midlothian derby against Whitehill Welfare winning 1-0 in Rosewell thanks to Scott McCrory-Irving’s terrific finish in the second half which found the top corner.

Co-manager Kevin Milne felt his team were dominant and should have scored more against their near neighbours.

He said: “It was the perfect end to the perfect week for us. We had a wee bit of good news with Grinchy [Craig Stevenson] and the arrival of wee Ollie [his son]. To get into the hat for the next round of the Scottish Cup was the main objective and we did that; I thought we did it in style as well, [although] I know we didn’t score many goals.

“We had a lot of the ball for most of the game and big Yossi [Youssef Bejaoui] made some incredible saves to keep them in the game. It’s great for the club to be in the next round, it’s the exposure that we want.”

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale exited the competition after they were beaten 5-2 by Lochee United on the road, with Sean Wringe and Darren Smith netting for Ryan Harding’s side. Linlithgow Rose will visit Jeanfield Swifts this weekend after their tie at the Riverside Stadium was postponed.

Undoubtedly the result of the weekend in the East of Scotland set-up was Musselburgh Athletic’s 3-1 victory at home to Bo’ness United in the Alex Jack Cup with Matti King, Conor Thomson and Jordan Orru netting for the hosts as Bo’ness finished the tie with only nine men on the park.

Premier Division: Crossgates Primrose 2-1 Blackburn United, Dundonald P-P Newtongrange Star.

Conference A: Dunipace 1-0 Leith Athletic, Haddington Athletic 2-1 Burntisland Shipyard, Peebles Rovers 0-2 Heriot-Watt University.

Conference B: Easthouses Lily 7-2 Hawick Royal Albert Shipyard, Stirling University (EOSFL) 3-2 Preston Athletic, Tynecastle 7-2 Coldstream.

Scottish Cup second preliminary round: Camelon 0-2 Auchinleck Talbot, Girvan 0-1 Broxburn, Jeanfield Swifts P-P Linlithgow Rose, Lochee United 5-2 Lothian Thistle HV, Threave Rovers 0-2 Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Whitehill Welfare 0-1 Preston Athletic.

Alex Jack Cup first round (2.30pm): Arniston Rangers 0-2 Kinnoull.

Alex Jack Cup second round (2.30pm): Dalkeith Thistle 0-1 Oakley, Dunbar United walkover against Craigroyston, Edinburgh United 2-1 Glenrothes, Inverkeithing HS 3-0 Tweedmouth Rangers, Musselburgh Athletic 3-1 Bo’ness United, Ormiston 0-3 Sauchie, Tranent 2-1 St Andrews