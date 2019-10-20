Scottish Cup round-up: Broxburn urged to put in repeat performance in replay, Linlithgow Rose advance, Spartans crash out

Nick Locke's goal secured a replay at Albyn Park for Broxburn Athletic

The Albyn Park men, backed by a large visiting support who heavily outnumbered the home contingent, secured a deserved second-round replay after they came from behind after David Cox’s opener with captain Nick Locke netting an 87th minute equaliser.

“It was thoroughly deserved, we didn’t look out of place against them,” said a delighted McNaughton. “We probably better in the first half, but it was 0-0 at half-time then they scored. The players showed great character to go a goal down against a team second top of the second division and keep going for it; getting a late goal was great.

“We were well supported, we had about four or five hundred supporters there and they were extremely loud, it was good to get a goal for them.

“I’m not expecting us to be favourites now we are at home. They are a really good team and we’ll show them the same respect next week, and hopefully can put in the same level of performance. To be fair to the players they have done that recently; we’ve got a winning mentality and have been playing extremely well. Hopefully we can put in the same performance and maybe even get a better result.

“Gary Bollan [Cowdenbeath manager] shook my hand at the end of the game and said, 'You know what, you deserved that today.'

"It’s kind of funny in terms of history and it will probably form part of my team talk next week, that ultimately everyone says ‘You only get one chance in these games,’ so we’re going to have to knock that straight on the head.”

Spartans out after home defeat

Spartans exited the competition after a 2-0 home defeat to SPFL League Two side Queen’s Park.

There was to be no repeat of the Capital outfit’s feat of 2006 when they saw off the Spiders in the third round at their former stomping ground City Park.

The visitors edged in front just after the half-hour mark when Alfredo Agyeman pounced from six yards after on-loan Hibs development player Tommy Block’s initial effort had been kept out.

Mark Roberts’ side doubled their advantage, though, just two minutes later at Ainslie Park, David Galt getting his shot away through a ruck of players and beyond Spartans goalkeeper Blair Carswell.

Dougie Samuel’s players tried to find a route back into the game after the interval, David Greenhill’s effort coming closest with an effort landing on top of the net, but they couldn’t find their way past a well-drilled defence.

Linlithgow safely through

Linlithgow Rose moved into the third round with a 2-0 win away at Stirling University.

After a goalless first half, Tommy Coyne converted from the penalty spot after Ross Allum was brought down in the box.

The students pushed for a equaliser at Forthbank, but Rose sealed their win at the death when Coyne scored again, netting after fine play from Sam Collumbine.

Elsewhere, Penicuik Athletic’s match at home to Stenhousemuir was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Alex Jack Cup round-up

In the Alex Jack Cup, Musselburgh Athletic produced a stunning comeback to go through to the final, defeating Edinburgh United 3-2 after the visitors went 2-0 ahead inside half an hour with goals from Sean Guiney and Martin Maughan.

Youngster Bradley Whyte kick-started the comeback for Burgh before the interval, but it took until the 81st minutes for the Olivebank men to equalise through Darren Downie, before Nathan Evans struck the winner.

Burgh will face Oakley United in the final after they came from behind to beat Dunbar United 2-1. The winners of the Alex Jack Cup will face the Southern Counties FA Alba Cup victors with a place in next season’s Scottish Cup up for grabs.