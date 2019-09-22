Scottish Cup: Zander Miller the Broxburn hero while Bonnyrigg and Linlithgow battle through

Zander Miller was the hero for Broxburn Athletic as the striker netted in the dying moments of their William Hill Scottish Cup first-round clash against East Stirlingshire to clinch a 3-2 victory – and his hat-trick.

Just as it looked like the Lowland League visitors had taken the tie to a replay, Miller popped up to deliver a knockout blow by lobbing visiting goalkeeper Jamie Barclay to spark wild celebrations and a mini invasion of the pitch.

Miller had fired Broxburn into an early two-goal lead with a quickfire double inside 15 minutes to leave East Stirlingshire startled. Former Aberdeen man Nicky Low would pull a goal back before the interval courtesy of a free-kick, and it would take until the 85th minute for the visitors to equalise with veteran Andy Rodgers netting.

Broxburn had the last laugh, however, with Miller taking his chance superbly.

Penicuik Athletic also defeated Lowland League opposition to secure their place in the second round of the competition with an emphatic 5-1 victory away to Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood Stadium.

Kevin Milne and Tony Begg’s side were unstoppable in the opening half as they raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Aaron Somerville, Craig Stevenson and Aaron Ponton.

“I don’t think for a minute we expected to come here and score five goals, but from the first whistle the boys were outstanding,” said Begg.

“Everyone did exactly of what they were asked of them.”

Craig Holmes pulled a goal back for the home side but that did little to halt an unstoppable Cuikie with Sean Stewart netting after 78 minutes, before winger Ponton crossed into the box for Sam Jones to hammer in number five.

Elsewhere, Linlithgow Rose were narrow 1-0 winners over Highland League outfit Huntly to go through to the second round with club record goalscorer Tommy Coyne netting the only goal of the game in the second half.

Bonnyrigg Rose were victorious away to Fraserburgh as George Hunter netted in off the bar with a goal in the 89th minutes to steal a 1-0 win.