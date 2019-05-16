.

Scottish Football Live: £12m price tag put on Ryan Kent | No Parkhead move for defender | Celtic want Rangers target | Hibs hero departs | Scotland to appoint Steve Clarke | Midfielder tipped for Ibrox return

1. No Celtic move for Alvarez

Edson Alvarez has effectively ended any link with Celtic. The Mexican international defender has signed a new deal with Club America. (The Scotsman)
2. Rangers hopes of signing Kent dented

Rangers hopes of securing winger Ryan Kents services on a permanent basis have taken a severe hit - after the on-loan Liverpool youngsters price tag rocketed to 12 million. (The Scotsman)
3. Bartley leaves Hibs for Livi

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has signed a pre-contract agreement with Livingston and will join the West Lothian club in the summer. (Evening News)
4. Clarke to become Scotland boss

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke could be unveiled as the new Scotland manager by the weekend. (Evening Times)
