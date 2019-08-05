Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen ace hands in transfer request | Celtic star's message to Rangers recruit | Hearts near deal for ex-Premier League midfielder | St Johnstone want May again

The latest transfer news from Scottish football. Picture: SNS
The latest transfer news from Scottish football. Picture: SNS
0
Have your say

Follow all the latest from the SPFL in our live blog.

Refresh or hit F5 to stay up to date with the Kieran Tierney deal to Arsenal rumbling on and Hearts and Hibs close to deals.