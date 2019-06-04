.

Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen complete winger signing | Hibs and Rangers want German defender | Celtic's £5.1m defender bid rejected | Hearts ace has say on Ibrox interest | Champions lead race for English starlet

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Ryan Hedges on a three-year deal, the club have announced. The winger joins on a pre-contract from Barnsley.

Hibs and Rangers are keen on Charlton defender Patrick Bauer. They have been joined by a host of English sides. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Ross County have signed Blair Spittal. The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Highlanders.

Celtic had a 5.1million bid for Mexican international Edson Alvarez rejected in January. The centre-back signed a new deal with America instead. (ESPN Digital)

