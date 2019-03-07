Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen fume at Rangers | Levein’s hopes for Hearts star | Ex-Ibrox boss in running for job Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Aberdeen players celebrate with their fans. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom on how he helped Rangers’ on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent to blossom