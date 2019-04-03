Scottish Football Live: Alfredo Morelos blames Brown and Celtic players for red card | Lennon keen to give Tierney three months off | Rangers decide against Motherwell player pursuit Alfredo Morelos has blamed Scott Brown, Celtic players and officials for his sending off Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Hibs defender Darren McGregor keen to agree new contract Ryan Kent to face Hearts as Rangers set to appeal red card