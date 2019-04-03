Scottish Football Live: Alfredo Morelos blames Brown and Celtic players for red card | Lennon keen to give Tierney three months off | Rangers decide against Motherwell player pursuit

Alfredo Morelos has blamed Scott Brown, Celtic players and officials for his sending off
Alfredo Morelos has blamed Scott Brown, Celtic players and officials for his sending off
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.