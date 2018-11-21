Scottish Football Live: Allen’s Rangers transfer update | Celtic respond to sectarian singing | Scottish trial for ex-Everton goalkeeper Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Steven Gerrard has opened about his future. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Lewis Stevenson big interview: I don’t want to tick up Hibs games for sake of it Scotland 3-2 Israel: Relive the action as Scotland win their Nations League group