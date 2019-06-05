Scottish Football Live: Barcelona put off by Tierney price | Ex-Hibs ace to Parkhead? | Rangers starlet set for loan | Celtic move for Premier League full-back | Lennon excited by £6m striker
1. No Frankfurt move for Morelos
Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have pulled out of attempting to sign Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian wants a move to the Premier League or a Champions League side. (Express)
2. Olvier Ntcham bidding war
Porto and Marseille could be set to duke it out for Olivier Ntcham. The former sent a scout to watch the Celtic midfielder in action for France U21s. (Daily Record)
3. Ex-Rangers duo set for QPR
Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly are set to sign for Mark Warburton's QPR. Wallace was released by Rangers, while Kelly triggered a clause on his Livingston contract to allow him to leave. (Scottish Sun)
4. Park has no interest in Celtic return
John Park won't return to Celtic. The former scout supremo has his mind set on taking on the director of football role at Sunderland. (Scottish Sun)
