Scottish Football Live: Billy McNeil tributes | Celtic starlet could leave | Champions League boost for Scotland | Premiership bosses among Scotland candidates

1. Celtic legend Billy McNeill dies, aged 79
Football fans, players and clubs around the world have been paying tribute to Celtic legend Billy McNeill who has passed away at the age of 79. (The Scotsman)
2. Celtic to be seeded
Celtic will be seeded for the Champions League qualification. The Hoops will enter the Champions phase and are ensured of being seeded after PAOk won the Greek title. (@Moravcik67_)
3. Highly-rated Celtic star wanted by Bundesliga side
Celtic could lose highly-rated teenager star Liam Morrison. Bundesliga side Hoffenheim are interested in the 16-year-old with former Celtic scout David Moss playing a key role. (Scottish Sun)
4. Scottish FA shortlist
The Scottish FA will look to draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Alex McLeish as Scotland boss. Derek McInnes, Jack Ross and Steve Clarke will feature highly. (Daily Record)
