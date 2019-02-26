Scottish Football Live: Brendan Rodgers agrees Leicester City deal | Celtic winger leaves on loan | Neil Lennon set for Parkhead talks | Celtic and Rangers battle for starlet

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

What does the future hold for Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

What does the future hold for Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey